Mary Evans has graduated from the University of Lincoln with a BA Hons degree in Conservation and Restoration (of Historic and Archaeological Objects).

Mary is the daughter of John and Louisa Evans, of Pinchbeck, and attended the village primary school and Bourne Academy.

She is now working at Flag Fen near Peterborough and recently spent the day filming with Ray Mears and Francis Prior for an episode of the BBC Civilisations series.