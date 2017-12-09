Peele pupils host pensioners for Christmas treat

Have your say

Students from the Peele Community College in Long Sutton have once again hosted a Christmas lunch for the local old folk... and once again the occasion was a tremendous success.

The college’s Junior Leadership Team escorted visitors to their tables, served the meals and collected anything the guests needed.

Ready for lunch

After the meal, tables were cleared and the senior citizens settled down to an afternoon of entertainment from the college’s talented musical groups.

The entertainment culminated in the college choir, led by ukulele-playing Science technician Mrs Orbell, hosting a Christmas sing-along with audience participation.