Patrick’s peaceful poster is a winner with Lions

Have your say

Year 8 Donington student Patrick Delaney has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognised artist by winning the local round of a national competition.

Thomas Cowley High School pupil Patrick’s poster was among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 30th annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

Inspiring his entry was Patrick’s quote: “Sometimes you just have to make peace with your past in order to keep your future from becoming a constant battle.”

The poster was selected by the judges for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme: ‘The Future of Peace’.

Spalding Lions judges were impressed by the student’s expression and creativity. Patrick received £75 worth of prize Amazon vouchers as well as a certificate of excellence.

Patrick’s poster will advance to face stiff competition through the multiple district and international rounds of the competition.