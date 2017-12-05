Parish pupils are boxing clever

Pupils at Spalding Parish Church of England Day School are stinging like butterflies and floating like bees after taking part in Boxercise classes.

The school has teamed up with Elite Sports Academy ,and head coach Andrew Tidswell is putting on the clubs for children across Years 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Boxercise enhances sports-specific senses, including hand-eye co-ordination, balance and timing.

The children are thoroughly enjoying their sessions with Elite Sports and it has captured the interest of a number of those who were not yet involved in extracurricular clubs.

Elite Sports Academy will be offering sports in schools that are not readily available to children such as fencing and archery in 2018.

Kim Bird, Amelia Siddall and a dedicated team of staff across school, along with the Elite Sports Academy, have increased the provision in PE and Sport in school, offering clubs over lunchtime and after school to provide 252 places during Term 2.

Health at the Heart of the school is a main focus this academic year which encourages children and their families to get out and get active.