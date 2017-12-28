NCS award for The Deepings School

The Deepings School has been awarded ‘Champion School’ status by the National Citizen Service (NCS) as a result of its commitment to the youth programme.

Almost 400,000 students have taken part in NCS since 2011, with recent research showing that it improves outcomes for the teens, including increased likelihood of getting into university

The school was invited to attend an awards ceremony at the home of Leicester City FC, the King Power Stadium.

Presentations were made to mark the efforts of schools within the East Midlands region who have supported the programme and gone ‘above and beyond’ in supporting young people to take part.

Linda Taylor, who co-ordinates the school’s NCS activities and is pictured in the centre of the photograph, collected a silver award on behalf of the school. The school is already in line to receive a Gold Award next year, due to the number of students who have already signed-up. Photo: Chris Vaughan