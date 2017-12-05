Meet Tydd’s ‘soup-er’ mini Masterchefs

Young chefs from Tydd St Mary Primary School have won a prestigious cookery competition.

The four children – Libbie, Lillie, Oliver and Sophie – entered the East of England Winter Warmer Soup Competition last month and were one of the eight schools selected to cook for a panel of judges at the East of England showground.

In a MasterChef-type contest, they cooked a hearty chicken and vegetable soup they called the ‘Sunday Supper’ and were delighted to impress the judges so much that they won through to the final.

They then travelled to Peterborough’s Asda store where their soup and that of the other two finalists was produced by the supermarket, before customers were asked to judge the overall winner. The children also had to make their own table display.

Customers chose Tydd’s soup as the tastiest and the youngsters have now won a day out at a farm, a tour of an Asda store , a trophy and £200 of cookery equipment for the school.

Head teacher Sonya Ripley said: “We are incredibly proud of the children.”