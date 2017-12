Spalding Academy welcomed back a familiar face during its Year 10 assembly.

Former pupil Matt Mortimer returned to the school to host an assembly on aspirations and career aims.

Matt left the former Sir John Gleed School five years ago and is now studying for a degree in ‘stage management’ at Rose Bruford College in London.

Despite currently being a student, Matt’s already experiencing huge success in his career and is working on TV ballroom dancer Brendan Cole’s UK Tour in 2018.

Matt’s assembly was mainly about raising the aspirations of the young people and showing them that they are capable of achieving whatever they put their minds to.

Assistant head teacher Daisy Ivatt said: “It was wonderful to welcome Matt back to the Academy.

“He was always an excellent student who contributed a lot to the life of the school – the Year 10 students really enjoyed the assembly and had the opportunity to think about their own career aspirations.

“Many of the students with a keen interest in performing arts stayed behind afterwards to ask Matt questions about the industry which was invaluable for them.

“We thank Matt for taking the time out of his busy schedule to come to speak to the students.”