Long Sutton student Amy’s graduation joy

Amy English (21) has graduated from the University Centre West Anglia (King’s Lynn Campus) in partnership with Anglia Ruskin University, and gained an Upper Second Class (2:1) Bachelor of Arts degree with Honours in Early Childhood Professional Studies.

Amy is currently studying a Masters of Arts degree in Education: Learning, Pedagogy and Assessment at the University of East Anglia (Norwich). She has secured a place on primary PGCE course in September with the University of East Anglia, and hopes to progress into teaching afterwards.

Amy is a former student of Long Sutton Primary school, The Peele Community College and the College of West Anglia (King’s Lynn). Amy is the youngest child of Danial and Alison English of Long Sutton.