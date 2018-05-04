Lesson of thrills and skills with freestyler Jamie at Spalding school

Youngsters at Monkshouse Primary School in Spalding had a PE lesson they will never forget with professional freestyle footballer Jamie Knight on Thursday.

Just three weeks before the London-based magician with a ball at his feet shows off his skills in front of 70,000 fans at this month’s Champions League Final in Kiev, Ukraine, Northern Ireland-born Jamie gave a masterclass in making football fun.

Year 5 teacher Danny Roberts said: “I’ve known about football freestyling for years so I thought it would be good to offer our children, who have varying levels of sporting expertise, something different and exciting.

“Even though Jamie has never played for a football team before, he goes around the world freestyling and doing tricks which has allowed him to meet people like Jack Wilshere, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

“Jamie went through some basic freestyle performances for children, but instead of showing them what he could, Jamie helped the children through the activities in a child-friendly way.

“He made it simple for them and they were in awe of what Jamie could do.

A youngster shows how to balance a football on his back during a workshop with professional freestyler 'Jamie Knight at Monkshouse Primary School. Photo by Tim Wilson. ''SG030518-122TW.

“The children were very inspired by what Jamie did and we’re talking about having him back to work with the younger children.”

Cooking is a pizza cake for nursery pupils at Spalding’s Monkshouse

Thrilling day for pupils

Spalding’s Monkshouse Primary School is top of the class!

I’ve known about football freestyling for years so I thought it would be good to offer our children, who have varying levels of sporting expertise, something different and exciting Danny Roberts, Year 5 Hawks teacher, Monkshouse Primary School, Spalding