It’s panto but not as you know it at Long Sutton’s Peele Community College

Students at the Peele Community College in Long Sutton are making the last preparations ahead of their annual whole college production.

This year it is a pantomime called Pantomania which has been written especially for the college and incorporates many well- known characters from lots of different, familiar fairy tales, all joining together to go on a quest.

Grace Pharro as Milky White and Libby Davies as Jack from Jack and the Beanstalk. Photo: SG110118-108TW

There are many songs and surprises along the way with all the trimmings of a traditional pantomime – oh yes there are!

Performances will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 6 and 7, starting at 7pm and there will also be a special matinee performance to invited local primary schools on Monday 5.

Tickets are available on the door and are priced at £5 and £3 for concessions.

A school spokesman said: “Do come along and support the students who have worked very hard over the last few months, bring the family and join in and raise the roof.”

