Industry support for Spalding Grammar’s young engineers

Six engineering students from Spalding Grammar School visited a local firm as part of the Engineering Education Scheme.

The students are working with Guttridge Ltd machining manufacturer of Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck, as part of the national scheme.

They brought with them a project they worked on last year – a screw conveyor test bed with hangers bearing support to demonstrate the flow of product around it during operations at different angles of inclination.

This year, with the help of Guttridge engineer Louise Luck as mentor, they will design and build a chain conveyor and a brushgear.

The students are Sam Eady, Oliver Cowdell, Joe Griffiths, Tristan McNeill, Joshua Yellop and Daniel Grant.

The Engineering Education Scheme was established in 1984 to help to encourage young people into Engineering and Science.

It provides students with an opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge over a six-month project, working with a mentor from a local company.

They take part in team-building activities at a launch day and a workshop with manufacturing facilities for fabricating models/prototypes.

They also get involved with presentation and demonstrations of the projecting conveyor and a brushgear.

The students visited Guttridge with teacher Dion Jones and headmaster Steven Wilkinson.