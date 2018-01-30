Gosberton House Academy’s Parent Partnership Award

Gosberton House Academy has once again received the Leading Parent Partnership Award.

The assessor who visited the school at the beginning of January noted that parental support is delivered across the Academy and it ‘lives’ through the Working Together Learning Together ethos.

He said the school provides individualised support for parents, office staff are welcoming and the displays of pupil work and achievements around the school adds to the welcoming and informative environment.

There is a good range of information relevant to parents on display at key points and on the school website and governors believe that partnership with parents and the wider community is fundamental to its work.