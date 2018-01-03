Film day will help pupils with their writing skills

Year 6 pupils from Spalding Parish Church of England Day School attended the Into Film Festival which is the world’s largest free film and education event for young people.

They saw ‘The Eagle Huntress’ at the Light Cinema in Wisbech to enhance, support and develop their learning.

The film linked well with the book they are studying in guided reading, ‘The Unforgotten Coat’ by Frank Cottrell Boyce, and then their non-fiction focus on endangered species such as the golden eagle.

The children are also going to use the experience for real-life writing by penning Trip Advisor reviews for the Light Cinema in Wisbech and a film review for the Into Film competition. Teachers Emma Weatherhill, Amelia Siddall and Kim Bird are excited to enhance this fantastic experience back in the classroom.