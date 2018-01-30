Everything you need for the big prom was at college’s Spalding campus event

Year 11 students attended Boston College’s first Prom event , held at the Spalding campus.

Proms are perhaps the biggest social event on the calendar for Year 11 and with students looking to purchase a huge range of items (including dresses, tuxedos, shoes, make-up, flowers, transport, jewellery and photography), this event was a great opportunity to get lots of items ticked off the list!

Visitors were welcomed with a drink, cupcake and a goody bag containing hair and beauty samples and tutorial sheets before taking a tour of the Style Academy salon where hair and make-up preparation was in full swing ready for a catwalk show.

Level 2 and Level 3 Hair and Beauty learners worked with their models to create stunning looks to complement their outfits.

After the salon, visitors were able to visit companies who had come to the event to show their products and services before taking their seats for the catwalk show.

In attendance were Fancy Frox, Robert Goddard, Penman Watch and Jewellery, Prestige Cars, Jake Whiteley Photography, Tip2Toe, Number 33 and Flowers n Things.