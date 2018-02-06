Dodgeball was fun – but all pupils need an opportunity

Six teams from five local schools come together to play an exciting dodgeball tournament.

Most pupils hadn’t played this sport before or had the opportunity to represent their school against other pupils.

Match action

But pupils picked up the rules and tactics quickly and a thrilling competition was enjoyed by all.

Winners were Spalding St Norbert’s B, with Moulton John Harrox second, Whaplode third, Weston St Mary fourth, St Norbert’s A fifth and Long Sutton sixth.

The tournament was hosted by St Norbert’s and was part of the School Games, which gives youngsters the opportunity to participate in sport and compete against other teams and also for older students to volunteer and lead.

Organiser Rupert Gibson, of Agilitas Sports, said: “The School Games aims to promote participation and competition but also instils the values of teamwork, determination, passion, honesty, self belief and respect.

“We run a comprehensive calendar of events for different age groups and abilities in as many varied sports as possible.

“Despite our best intentions we continue to see the same sporty children compete in many events so we are looking at ways of engaging other pupils who wouldn’t naturally be selected for the ‘A’ team.

“We will therefore be running more events where we ask schools specifically to send weaker pupils who aren’t getting picked.

