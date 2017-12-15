Deeping School’s Christmas cheer for senior citizens

During December The Deepings School welcomed over 50 local senior citizens to enjoy a lovely Christmas afternoon tea, provided by the school’s excellent catering team.

Guests were greeted by some of the school’s superb Year 11 College and Charity Captains who helped the event run smoothly throughout the afternoon.

A talented food tech team and students also made a fantastic selection of cakes, mince pies and gingerbread biscuits for the free raffle and the afternoon finished with a game of Bingo, very professionally ‘called’ by student support officer Jackie Kerley and assistant head teacher Richard Corner, ably assisted by a member of the kitchen team, Kerry.

Linda Taylor, who coordinated the event, said: “It was lovely to see some familiar faces and to welcome some new senior citizens to our school to enjoy the festivities. The event also provided an opportunity for head Richard Lord to chat with residents and to wish everyone a happy Christmas and new year.”