Crowland pupil Teo is a top fundraiser

A Year 5 pupil from South View Community Primary School in Crowland spent a week selling pin badges to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Teo Alvarez (10) approached his headteacher Mrs Tomlins to ask if he could raise money in school and.

Mrs Tomlins said: “Teo is a very driven young man and is constantly looking for ways to support others. I am so pleased with his determination and look forward to his next fundraising suggestion as he always has something on the go.

Teo added: “I first got the idea to fundraise after seeing an advert on the TV about Breast Cancer Awareness. My dad helped me contact the right people and I’m pleased to have raised £43. I’ve already had an idea to fundraise next year to help sick animals.

His proud parents saidsaid: “He continually suggests fundraising ideas and we are delighted he has been able to support both Breast Cancer Care and Water Aid.”