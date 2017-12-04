Class act as Holbeach pupils show off school

Parents and pre-school children were among the guests when Holbeach Primary Academy held an open day.

Administrator Sue Tully said the academy welcomed parents who already have children at the school as well as parents looking to place their children there.

She said: “We had quite a few new parents looking for places for their children for September next year.”

Ms Tully said the school arranged the day with prospective parents in mind and to help them with their decision-making when they are choosing their child’s school place.

The visitors were able to watch lessons in progress as well as view the indoor and outdoor facilities.

Ms Tully said: “They observed teachers teaching, learning environments and children at work, and they were able to see the support given.”

Lunchtime provision was also discussed and parents discovered that provision for early years’ pupils includes their own playground with support staff.

Ms Tully said: “We are hoping to repeat our open day again in the spring and we intend to have an open evening in the summer.”

Among those attending the event was the academy’s chairman of governors, Jenny Worth.

From our website ...

It’s a Tang-fastic, early white Christmas as snow is delivered to Spalding family

Former school dinner lady opens dream coffee shop and cafe in Donington

Firefighters to join Santa in Spalding and Crowland