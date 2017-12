It was a busy – and a little sad – run-in to Christmas at Tydd St Mary Primary School.

Busy with the annual Christingle (below), the Key Stage 1 Nativity play Christmas Around the World (below, right) and the Christmas concert at the village church.

Rev David Oxtoby joins children at his final Christmas concert

But sad too as the concvert saw staff and pupils at Tydd St Mary pay a fond farewell to vicar and school governor Rev David Oxtoby (pictured, above right, with the children), who is off to pastures new.