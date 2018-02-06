Busy time for Spalding Grammar’s hockey teams

Spalding Grammar School’s hockey teams have been out and about, performing well against some strong opposition.

The U18s, captained by Matt Day, were unlucky to lose to Uppingham School in the first round of the U18 Cup. Joshua Clarke stood in goal at the last minute and did well. They then played Stamford School and narrowly lost 2-0, with Gabby Taylor in goal. Cameron Ibrahim was Man of the Match in both games.

The U13s played well for a convincing win against St George’s Academy, 6-1. Captained by George Neal, they then beat Stamford Stamford School 2-1.

There were notable peformances from Harry Maplethorpe, Tom Bland, Charlie Roberts and goalkeeper Tom Chesworth.

The U16s (pictured above), captained by Will Taylor, won 11-0 against Stamford School. There was sterling defence from Cameron Ibrahim, Jacob Synnott, Matthew Peach and keeper Josh Haines. Goals came from Joshua Baker 4, Max Bland 3, Will Taylor 2, Harry Wakeham and Alex Doughty.