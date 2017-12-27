Bugsy Malone at Spalding Academy

Have your say

Rehearsals are well under way for Spalding Academy’s school musical ‘Bugsy Malone’.

Josh Bright as Bugsy Malone and Lucy Froggatt as Blousey Brown are working hard together on the school’s first big musical as Spalding Academy.

Director Frederica Clarke said: “This is a show for everyone and we would love the community to come and support such a hard working cast, it’s set to be a fantastic event.”

Tickets go on sale next week and can be bought from visitor reception. Show dates are February 22 and 23.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG211117-124TW