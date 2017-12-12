Bishop Christopher visits primary school in Crowland

Pupils and staff welcomed Bishop of Lincoln Christopher Lowson to South View School in Crowland.

During his visit, the Bishop was treated to a retelling of the traditional Russian tale ‘Babushka’ by the Year 4 Drama Club, whilst the Year 5 pupils sung a beautiful version of ‘In the Bleak Mid-Winter,’ accompanied on the piano by chair of governors Paul Weston.

In return, the Bishop showed the children his crosier (a bishop’s staff or crook) and his special hat, known as a Mitre.

The Bishop and Reverend Charles Brown, reverend of the parish, encouraged the children to think about what it means to give, especially in the run up to Christmas.

Year 4 teacher Miss Brunt said: “The children did so well in their performances. I was blown away by the year 5 choir – their singing was beautiful and atmospheric. “The actors performed fantastically well.

“I felt massive amounts of pride as they overcame their nerves and performed seamlessly for the school and the visitors.

“Meeting the Bishop of Lincoln was a great joy and a privilege, and it will be a memory which will stick in our memories for a very long time.”