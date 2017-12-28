Author visits Spalding Parish Church of England Day School

Author Joseph Delaney visited Spalding Parish Church of England Day School as part of his UK tour. Sam Buckley, from Bookmark, organised this fantastic opportunity for the children in Year 5 and Year 6 and Joseph spent an hour with the children, speaking about his early life, his career and how he became a writer.

During the workshop, he read extracts from his series of books called ‘Spooks’, described how he developed and created his characters and he also spoke about how he might write the ending of the story first.

Following the workshop, children were able to purchase a signed copy of his book from his new series ‘Arena 13’. The school also bought copies for the new library.

This was the second author visit as part of school’s ‘Reading for Pleasure’ drive, with Billy Bob Buttons visiting in October.