Children at Surfleet Primary School are studying space this term and started their topic with a dress-up day.

The Reception and Year 1 youngsters came to school dressed as astronauts and aliens and had a fabulous day as they enjoyed themed activities on this day.

Class teacher Anett Baxter said the pupils tried moon walking, counting down to zero then blasting off to different planets.

They also painted planets and talked about gravity, being weightless and floating.