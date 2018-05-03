Ahoy there me Holbeach hearties!

Have your say

Children in Key Stage 1 and Foundation Stage at William Stukeley Primary School in Holbeach enjoyed a Pirate and Mermaid Day.

All the pupils were invited to come to school as a pirate or a mermaid and wore a fabulous array of costumes.

The children enjoyeda variety of activities, including team building games such as steal the treasure, pass the rum, fold the sails and cross the river.

They also made their own fruit juice grog , cleaned treasure using vinegar, lemonade and coke and made pirate flags.