EDUCATION AWARDS: Primary education at its best and an amazing student turnaround

In early 2018, Wyberton and Spalding Monkshouse Primary Schools were named in Lincolnshire’s top ten based on the results of assessment tests sat in 2017 and published by the Department for Education.

A primary school whose dedication, innovation and effort are positively affecting the lives of children and the community will be recognised at this year’s Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards.

STUDENT TURNAROUND: Amy Loveridge accepts the Most Improved Student Award from Steve Maxwell, chief executive officer for Worldwide Fruit Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG121115-227TW.

equipment.

with the students nominated for this award having shown incredible determination and drive

In March 2017, the Department for Education published a report by teacher and behaviour expert Tom Bennett called “Creating a Culture: How School Leaders Can Optimise Behaviour”.

In it, Mr Bennett said: “Behaviour in school is inseparable from academic achievement, safety, welfare, wellbeing and all other aspects of learning.”

The Most Improved Student Award, sponsored for the fourth time by Worldwide Fruit Spalding, recognises the person who has strived to improve their academic performance and shown the most obvious growth in their progress, attitude and discipline.

“Therefore, sponsoring the Most Improved Student Award feels like a natural fit for us as it celebrates continuous improvement and achievement.

“The students nominated for this award have shown incredible determination and drive, both of which are attributes that will support them in the future.”

Amy Loveridge, winner of the Most Improved Student Award in 2015, said: “It has helped me massively with getting into college and it looks great on my CV.

“I continuously feel proud of my self every day knowing that I won the award because it was such a good achievement for me.”

• You can nominate across one or more of the awards’ 12 categories and forms are available by emailing denise.vickers@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Completed forms should be returned no later than 5pm on Friday, May 25.

A panel of judges will then meet in early June to choose three finalists in each category.

This is ahead of the awards night itself which will take place at South Holland Centre, Spalding, on Thursday, July 5, at 7pm when representatives from each of the award sponsors will present trophies and certificates to the finalists. Three nominees in each award category will be invited to the awards, along with parents and staff from schools and pre-schools.

Awards categories are: Primary School of the Year, Secondary School of the Year, Student of the Year, Most Improved Student of the Year, Outstanding Sporting Achievement, Inspirational Primary Teacher, Inspirational Secondary Teacher, Support Staff Award, Pre-School of the Year, Pre-School Staff Award, Contribution to the Community and Environmental Award.

