EDUCATION AWARDS: Next generation are emerging leaders now

The headmistress of Spalding High School described winning the Secondary School of the Year Award in 2016 as “a tremendous celebration of all that is positive about education”.

Michele Anderson went on to call the award a “team win” and public recognition for her staff in “all that you do, all that you achieve, all that you are.”

The Spalding Guardian and our sister newspaper, the Lincolnshire Free Press, is once again looking for the school where a combination of dedication, innovation and application is improving the lives of students aged 11 to 18, along with the wider community.

Mana Education, a Rutland-based recruitment company that supplies teachers, teaching assistants and cover supervisors to both primary and secondary schools in Lincolnshire and four other eastern counties, is sponsoring the award.

Alistair Nottingham, Mana Education’s managing director, said: “Established in 2009, Mana Education prides itself on placing the right teachers with the right schools across Lincolnshire, Peterborough, Rutland, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

“We specialise in the placement of both permanent and day-to-day supply teachers into schools and building a trusted business has always been our vision.

SECONDARIES FIRST: Alistair Nottingham, co-director of Manan Education, Rutland. Photo by Alan Walters.

“Recently, we were given Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) audited status and this award supports our efforts towards schools and teachers looking for a flexible work/life balance.

“Assuring schools of a safer way of recruitment, Mana Education is continually assessed against the highest standards, including the Employment Agencies Act 1973, the Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Businesses Regulations 2003 and the REC’s education-audited status.

“The latter is run by the REC, a professional body representing the UK’s £31 billion private recruitment industry, providing the most comprehensive audit of its kind in the country.

“It provides successful recruiters with an accreditation which confirms the agency is conducting its business ethically, in accordance with the legal requirements and the REC Code.”

The council views education not only as vital for young people wanting to improve their career opportunities, but also as a driver for the region’s economic development Coun Nick Worth, deputy leader, South Holland District Council

Other previous winners of the Secondary School of the Year Award have included Bourne Academy (2014) and University Academy Holbeach (UAH) in 2015.

After its success, UAH vice principal Sheila Paige said: “The students are at the centre of what we are trying to achieve and we work extremely hard, supported by the parents, guardians and governors.”

As well as future cultural, educational, industrial and political leaders, secondary and primary schools across south-east Lincolnshire are also responsible for shaping the lives of the UK’s next generation of environmentalists.

Whether it is through energy-saving measures, recycling, bee keeping or outdoor learning areas, the Environmental Award is for an individual, class or school which has demonstrated its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint over the period between June 2017 and May 2018.

SECONDARIES FIRST: Calum Thomson, co-director of Manan Education, Rutland. Photo by Alan Walters.

The award is sponsored by South Holland District Council whose deputy leader Coun Nick Worth said: “We are very proud to support these awards as the council views education not only as vital for young people wanting to improve their career opportunities, but also as a driver for the region’s economic development.

“The Environmental Award is an especially important category as effective management of our natural resources, the renewable energy sources that will replace them, understanding and tackling climate change and emerging environmental challenges, are the key issues that will face our children in the future.

“Overall, these awards recognise students and teachers who have achieved excellence, also serving as an encouragement and inspiration to others.”

• You can nominate a pupil, student, team, group, class, teacher, support staff member or school across one or more of the awards’ 12 categories.

Nomination forms are available by emailing Denise Vickers at denise.vickers@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Completed forms should be returned, either by email or post, no later than 5pm on Friday, May 25, at the same time as schools break up for their half-term holidays.

A panel of judges, drawn from the south-east Lincolnshire area, will then meet in early June to choose three finalists in each category, including the winner.

Judges will include Alistair Main, a partner with headline sponsors Duncan and Toplis.

This is ahead of the awards night itself which will take place at South Holland Centre, Spalding, on Thursday, July 5, at 7pm when representatives from each of the award sponsors will present trophies and certificates to the finalists.

Three nominees in each award category will be invited to the awards, along with parents and staff from schools and pre-schools in South Holland, as well as Bicker, Frampton, Kirton, Sutterton, Swineshead and Wyberton, the Deepings, Bourne and their surrounding villages.

• HEADLINE SPONSOR - DUNCAN AND TOPLIS CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AND BUSINESS ADVISERS

• Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Springfields Outlet Shopping, Spalding

• Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by Mana Education, Rutland

• Student of the Year, sponsored by Moore Thompson Chartered Accountants, Spalding and Market Deeping

• Most Improved Student of the Year, sponsored by Worldwide Fruit Spalding

• Outstanding Sporting Achievement, sponsored by Double G Clothing, King’s Lynn

• Inspirational Primary Teacher, sponsored by Freshtime UK Ltd, Wyberton

• Inspirational Secondary Teacher, sponsored by Maples Solicitors, Spalding

• Support Staff Award, sponsored by UK Produce Industry Fair 2018, Peterborough

• Pre-School of the Year, sponsored by Riverside Training, Spalding

• Pre-School Staff Award, sponsored by Bakkavor Group, Spalding

• Contribution to the Community, sponsored by Duncan and Toplis Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, Pinchbeck

• Environmental Award, sponsored by South Holland District Council

