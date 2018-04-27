EDUCATION AWARDS: Love for learning gets its rewards

Secondary schools in South Holland, the Deepings and Bourne are all within the top 40 schools in Lincolnshire for overall performance at GCSE level.

Figures released for 2017 by the Department for Education in January also put all six of the area’s sixth form schools within the top 20 for A-level performance.

BEST STUDENT: Mark Hildred, managing partner of Moore Thompson Chartered Accountants. Photo supplied.

But it is far more than just academic success that will come into the minds of judges who will choose the Student and Inspirational Teacher (Secondary) of the Year ahead of this summer’s Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards.

Sponsored by Moore Thompson Chartered Accountants, whose offices include Spalding and Market Deeping, the Student of the Year award will go to a young person who has achieved academically and committed themselves to personal development.

However, the student’s outlook will also be towards the wellbeing of others by contributing to the wider school community and becoming a role model for their peers at school.

Mark Hildred, managing partner of Moore Thompson, said: “From our own experiences at our offices in Spalding, Market Deeping, Peterborough and Wisbech, we know that there are a lot of local talented students around our area.

“A number of our staff members have joined us straight from a local college or school and gone on to achieve prestigious qualifications and enjoy fantastic careers in accountancy.

“At Moore Thompson, we think it is important to highlight those local students who have gone above and beyond in their studies and who have bright futures ahead of them.

“Therefore, we are very proud to be sponsoring the Student of the Year category at these prestigious Education Awards. “Our firm has a long and illustrious history of supporting local schools which it sees as part of its commitment to preparing and training the next generation of professionals.”

Across the area’s secondary schools on A-level and GCSE results days in August, students will celebrate and offer their thanks to the teachers who have guided and mentored them to exam success.

The Inspiration Teacher (Secondary) award, sponsored by Spalding-based Maples Solicitors, is for a staff member who encourages their students to aim for excellence, develop a love of learning and equip them with the skills and enthusiasm needed to make a positive difference in the world.

Anita Toal, managing partner of Maples Solicitors, said: “Our firm has been in the heart of Spalding since the late 1820s and has always been committed to retaining strong ties with schools in the local community.

“The firm’s original founder, Ashley Maples, was a governor of Moulton Endowed School and, over the years, we have continued to support schools within Spalding and the surrounding villages through our involvement with charity work. “This includes acting as clerk and advisor to Moulton Harrox Educational Foundation, sponsorship of fundraising events and sports teams and a staff member serving as a governor of Spalding High School.

“We also work with local secondary schools to provide work experience placements for students, always offer ongoing placements to those interested in pursuing a career in law.

“More recently we have been working alongside Boston College’s apprenticeship scheme and have been pleased to offer

two apprenticeships to students within the past three years.

“We have supported the Education Awards since they first began in 2014 and Maples is extremely proud to have

seen the awards flourish and to have the opportunity to provide sponsorship for its fourth year.

“We look forward to celebrating the institutions and individuals who have excelled in their categories and

provide them with the recognition they deserve.”

