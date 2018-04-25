EDUCATION AWARDS 2018: Sporting stars and little stars

At first glance, there might be little that sporting achievers have in common with children taking their first steps in education.

But two of the more competitive categories, in terms of nominations, at this year’s Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards are likely to be for Outstanding Sporting Achievement and Pre-School of the Year.

For the fourth time, King’s Lynn-based Double G Clothing is sponsoring the Outstanding Sporting Achievement award for the pupil, student or team that has shown exceptional commitment and results outside normal school hours over the last 12 months.

Gordon Chilvers, co-partner of Double G Clothing along with Graham Bennett, said: “We are celebrating our 25th anniversary in 2018 but, together, Graham and myself have 95 years of trade experience between us.

“Double G Clothing is a trade, not retail, clothing distribution company that has an in-house embroidery, printing and engraving service.

“We offer over 5,000 clothing lines that can be supplied in either plain, embroidered or printed styles, as well as signage, banners and a large range of medals, trophies and other accessories for every type of event, whether it be sport, education or commercial.

“We supply the NHS, RAF and various military groups, Norfolk Police, Scouts, Brownies, Guides, nurseries, playgroups, pre-schools, schools, colleges, universities, corporate and industrial.

“Double G Clothing also works with a huge range of dance schools, swimming, football, cricket, rugby, hockey, bowls, martial arts, speedway and equestrian clubs, to name a few.”

Previous winners of the award have included international triathlete Kayleigh Adams in 2014 when the former Bourne Academy student came ninth at the World Under-20 Sprint Triathlon World Championships in Canada.

At the time, Kayleigh said: “When I crossed the finish line, I couldn’t believe it.”

Riverside Training, of Spalding, is sponsoring the Pre-School of the Year award for dedication, innovation and effort in providing early years education that has made a real difference to young lives between June 2017 and May 2018.

Suzie Bulbeck, director of Riverside Training, said: “As a provider of a variety of training courses to suit all needs, Riverside Training (Spalding) Ltd is proud to continue our sponsorship of the Education Awards in 2018.

“Whether you are an employer looking for training to help your colleagues or a student interested in undertaking an apprenticeship or updating current skills, then we can help.

“Riverside Training is accredited with the awarding bodies of NCFE/CACHE (Northern Council for Further Education and Council for Awards in Care, Health and Education) and Futurequals are able to offer training courses in child care, business administration, supporting teaching, learning in schools, management and marketing.

“We also offer bespoke and short training courses that can be adapted to meet individual and employer needs. “Additionally, we offer business in-house training as there has been a large demand from local settings for this service which is working very successfully.”

The most recent Pre-School of the Year award winner, in 2016, was Swineshead Pre-School Centre, led for more than 20 years by mabager Carolynn Fletcher.

After receiving the award, Mrs Fletcher said: “We’ve come a long way and it’s basically down to our passion and vision for the pre-school.”

• You can nominate a pupil, student, team, group, class, teacher, support staff member or school across one or more of the awards’ 12 categories.

Nomination forms are available from Denise Vickers at denise.vickers@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Completed forms should be returned no later than 5pm on Friday, May 25, when schools close for half term.

A panel of judges, drawn from south-east Lincolnshire, will then meet in early June to choose three finalists in each category, including the winner.

This is ahead of the awards night itself which will take place at South Holland Centre, Spalding, on Thursday, July 5, at 7pm when representatives from each of the award sponsors will present trophies and certificates to the finalists.

Three nominees in each award category will be invited to the awards, along with parents and staff from schools and pre-schools in South Holland, as well as Bicker, Frampton, Kirton, Sutterton, Swineshead and Wyberton, the Deepings, Bourne and their surrounding villages.

