EDUCATION AWARDS 2018: Duncan and Toplis on board: vote here!

Thomas Sergiovanni, described by the American university where he taught as “an international scholar in educational leadership”, once said that “Community building must become the heart of any school improvement effort”.

In recognition of the vital role schools have in influencing the neighbourhoods around them, the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards includes one for Contribution to the Community.

Sponsored by Duncan and Toplis Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, of Pinchbeck and ten other offices across the East Midlands, the award is for the person, class or school that has most benefited its community in its efforts.

Previous winners have organised music, drama and performing arts events, donated hampers to a care home and, in 2016, volunteered with children who have special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

From sporting activities and adult education programmes, to environmental initiatives and charitable efforts, nominations for the Contribution to the Community Award should show clear evidence of a real commitment to the neighbourhood.

The first winner of the award in 2014, ex-head of arts at Bourne Academy Ted Fisk, worked to promote the world of performing arts across the Deepings and Bourne.

Speaking at the time, Mr Fisk, now head of drama at Kim Stimpson Community School in Peterborough, said: “Art is a very spiritual thing that brings people together and I’ve seen the good it can do, not only in Bourne but in other areas too.”

In 2015, it was the entire Bourne Academy school who won for its annual Christmas hampers competition which sees students from Years 7 to 13 design and present gift hampers to the residents of Butterfield Day Care Centre in Bourne.

On receiving the award, Laurence Reilly, executive head teacher of Bourne Academy, said: “Our students love helping older people.”

In 2016, Bourne Grammar Schoool sixth form student Ayla Rayner (18), of Bourne, won the award for her work with SEND children at Willoughby School and children’s charity Little Miracles.

Ayla said: “It’s so rewarding to see what other children can do.”

