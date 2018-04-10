Easter tombolas event in Weston for new memorial

Families visiting Baytree Garden Centre in Weston over Easter had a chance to contribute towards a permanent memorial for road casualties in Lincolnshire.

Scores of people visited the home and garden retailer where tombolas for children and adults were staged to raise funds for a new Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial in Wyberton.

The remembrance garden at Westgate Woods, against the backdrop of Boston Stump, is the idea of Anne Bourne who lost her daughter and niece in a crash on the A52 13 years ago which claimed two others lives and left Anne’s other daughter seriously injured.

Anne, of Boston, said: “Considering how bad the weather was, we were very pleased with how the tombolas went and it was a really enjoyable day.

“The people at Baytree were so lovely and we were also able to talk about the memorial garden to some of the people who came to our stall.

“They told us their stories of how they grieve for their loved ones, but it was also surprising to find the numbers of people who still don’t know that the memorial garden is there.”

BAYTREE FUN: 'Kallie Jordan tries her luck in the children's tombola with Denice Middlebrook of the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial organising committee. Photo by Tim Wilson.''SG020418-100TW.

After months of preparation, the memorial garden is due to be officially opened by the sister of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, on Saturday, April 21, at 3pm.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale, a former High Sheriff of Lincolnshire who lives near Grantham, has been invited to cut the ribbon for the £45,000 Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial at Westgate Woods, weather permitting.

Anne said: “We go to the site about once or twice a week and when we went there on Sunday, we were delighted that the grounds had dried a bit.

“A final decision will be made in the middle of next week as to whether the official opening will definitely go ahead or not.”

Pictured is Summer Beeken with her prizes from the children’s tombola and supporters of the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial, (back) Denice Middlebrook, Marie Scott, Pam Francis, Anne Bourne and Celia Cowling. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG020418-101TW.

