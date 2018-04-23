Easter hamper prize for Amy from Spalding estate agents

Munton and Russell Estate Agents in Spalding gave one of its customers a happy Easter when her name was pulled out of a prize draw.

Amy Taylor, of Spalding, won a chocolate hamper after a draw made by Lincolnshire Free Press advertising representative Leila Wigger (pictured left with Miles Tarbox and Charlie Brown).

Miles Tarbox, of Munton and Russell, pictuirsaid: “To enter into the competition, all you had to do was ‘like’ our Facebook page and then ‘share’ the post.”

