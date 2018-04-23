Easter hamper prize for Amy from Spalding estate agents

Lincolnshire Free Press advertising representative Leila Wigger (left) with Miles Tarbox and Charlie Brown of Munton and Russell Estate Agents in Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG280318-103TW.
Lincolnshire Free Press advertising representative Leila Wigger (left) with Miles Tarbox and Charlie Brown of Munton and Russell Estate Agents in Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG280318-103TW.
0
Have your say

Munton and Russell Estate Agents in Spalding gave one of its customers a happy Easter when her name was pulled out of a prize draw.

Amy Taylor, of Spalding, won a chocolate hamper after a draw made by Lincolnshire Free Press advertising representative Leila Wigger (pictured left with Miles Tarbox and Charlie Brown).

Miles Tarbox, of Munton and Russell, pictuirsaid: “To enter into the competition, all you had to do was ‘like’ our Facebook page and then ‘share’ the post.”

Spalding chartered accountants welcome Budget “positives” on business rates

WEEKEND WEB: Budget was a mixed bag

Green shoots of recovery in housing market