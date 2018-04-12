Easter goodwill as Spalding chip shop supports foodbank

Staff at Westlode Fisheries went shopping for groceries which were then donated to Agapecare Foodbank, based at The Lighthouse Church in Haverfield Road.

The chip shop decided to donate ten per cent of its takings on Good Friday and Easter Saturday to the foodbank and about £160 worth of dried and tinned food was provided by Westlode Fisheries staff.

Fardous Ali, of Westlode Fisheries, said: “We spoke to Agapecare Foodbank and said that we would like to donate something to it.

“But instead of wanting a cheque, the foodbank gave us a list of things they would really like and we handed them over.

“It was nice to visit the fooodbank because I’d never been there before and it’s lovely to know that £160 has gone back into the community.

”The foodbank really needs the help of all of us and if anyone else can make donations to it, the volunteers at the foodbank would be really grateful.”

Foodbank coordinator Irene Davies said: “As it enters its seventh year, Agapecare Foodbank has once again seen how the community of Spalding supports it through both food and financial donations with this generous gift from Westlode Fisheries.

“Whether it is from churches, schools, small and large businesses, families or individuals, we are extremely grateful for this continuing support which enables us to give emergency help to those in need within our community.”

