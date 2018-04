Have your say

Residents at Nutten Stoven care home in Holbeach got int the Easter spirit with a bonnet competition.

Winner of the fun contest at the Boston Road South home was Pauline Hope (pictured), with Arthur Digby (pictured) runner-up and Jenny McKinnon third.

Photos (TIM WILSON): Above – SG 300318-143TW; right – SG300318-144TW