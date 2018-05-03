Drove after smoking cannabis and in possession of cocaine

A Spalding teenager was found in possession of cocaine and cannabis when he was stopped by the police because of his erratic driving in the early hours of the morning.

Anthony James Madine (18), of Balmoral Avenue, admitted possession of the two drugs as well as driving with more than four times the permitted level of cannabis in his bloodstream, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Dan Pierryka, prosecuting, said Madine was stopped in his VW Polo car at 1.30am on December 2 and was found to have a small wrap of cocaine in his trouser pocket and a small container of cannabis.

A blood test revealed he had 8.7 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood, the legal limit being two.

Carrie Simpson, prosecuting, said someone had given him the cocaine and he didn’t even know if he was going to use it.

She said he took cannabis to combat pains in his legs and he didn’t usually drive after smoking but he had a phone call from his girlfriend who needed help and he ‘went into panic mode’ and jumped into his car.

“The whole experience has made him aware that cannabis must come out of his system if he is going to drive,” she said.

Madine was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £460 in fines and £85 in costs and a victim surcharge.