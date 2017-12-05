Drivers asked to be careful after cat drinks antifreeze

The owners of a much loved rescue cat are urging people to take care using antifreeze after he was poisoned in Swineshead.

Nine-year-old Monty managed to stagger back to his home in Monks Road on Thursday, November 23 and was rushed to the vets by his worried owners Vik Mudd and Paul Miller.

Blood tests revealed he had been poisoned with antifreeze, which is extremely toxic. Sadly, his organs began to shut down and vets couldn’t save him so he was put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Vik said: “I’m so upset. I hope it was a careless mistake, not someone having done this deliberately, and that someone has spilt some antifreeze on the floor or de-iced their car with way too much antifreeze, not realising.

“Please think the next time you use antifreeze and use enough to get the job done or just turn on the heating in your car to clear the windows instead. Even a small amount of this horrible substance is lethal to pets and wildlife.”

Signs of poisoning can be seen any time from 30 minutes after a cat has ingested the chemical, though it can be two or three days before signs of kidney failure are seen.

The signs of poisoning can include one, or several of the following: vomiting; seeming depressed or sleepy; appearing drunk and uncoordinated; seizures; difficulty breathing.

If you suspect that your cat has been poisoned, you should take them to a vet immediately. If possible, you should take a sample of what they have eaten/drunk, or the container.

Poisoning a cat deliberately is a criminal offence and the maximum penalty is up to six months’ imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

RSPCA inspector Becky Harper said: “We don’t have any reason to believe that Monty was deliberately poisoned, but if anyone does have any information please call us on 0300 1238018 and ask to leave a message for me.”