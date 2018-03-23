Drink driver from West Pinchbeck hid from police

A driver who abandoned his car and hid when he realised he was being followed by police in the early hours of the morning, was facing his second excess alcohol conviction in less than ten years, a court has heard.

Darryl Gebhard (61), of Starlode Drove, West Pinchbeck, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates at Boston on Wednesday.

They heard that in the early hours of January 14, police became aware of his vehicle when he seemed to take avoiding action in Pinfold Road, Bourne and they followed it.

They found it abandoned with the driver’s door left wide open and Gebhard was found hiding nearby, with the keys to the car near him.

He denied to the police that he had been driving and said someone else had and had run off, but Gebhard was the owner and no one else had been seen in the car, said Jim Clare prosecuting.

He gave a positive breath test and gave a reading of 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, twice the legal limit of 35.

Gebhard, who had a previous excess alcohol conviction in December 2008, was banned from driving for three years and fined £120 with a further £115 in costs and charges.