Double celebrations at Gosberton House Academy

Staff and pupils at Gosberton House Academy are celebrating two big successes.

The school has just received an outstanding report for its Basic Skills Quality Mark and gained the highest possible accreditation for its Investors in People (IIP) Award, stepping up from gold to platinum.

The school has been an IIP organisation since 2005, using the framework as a key part of its developing people strategy to underpin its ambition to be a centre of excellence in autism education.

Principal Louise Stanton said: “We are absolutely delighted. We feel that it recognises the hard work put in by all the staff and everybody who supports the school. If we work as a team, we are living our ethos of working together and learning together, this is our mission statement, to make sure that the children have the best possible experience of school.”

