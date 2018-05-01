Donington youth group’s cancer fundraiser

Have your say

Donington’s Flinders Founders youth group raised £68 for the Teenage Cancer Trust with a bingo night.

Members made cakes, biscuits, buns, tea and coffee and asked players to make donations for refreshments – the Cancer Trust is the chosen charity at Thomas Cowley High School for 2018.

Natalie Thomas presented the cheque to Molly Trevor, accompanied by teacher Chris Wright, who is co-ordinating the fundraising, and other members of Flinders Founders: Jess Ward, Callum Templeman, Will Moran and Stevie Abbott.