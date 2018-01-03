Donington Slimming World’s Emma is Peter’s new ‘Mysterious Girl’

A Donington Slimming World consultant was congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Emma Scarborough, who runs a Slimming World group at the Royal British Legion, Donington (see story above), was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Emma said Peter’s presence was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3million in just two weeks.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly sessions.

Emma said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Donington group. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends. “I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements.”

and I felt very honoured to represent the Donington group at the Slimming World Awards.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.”