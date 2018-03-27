Donington’s “no sleep” firefighters set charity fundraising record

Donington’s part-time firefighters had two shouts in the early hours of Saturday morning but that didn’t stop them raising cash for a cause close to their hearts.

Seven crew members were out from 2am, dealing with a road accident and then a fire, but by 11am they were able to join their three colleagues who had begun washing cars in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.

Michelle Hartfil-Allgood, whose husband Ady is one of the Donington firefighters, said a record £770 was raised.

She said: “It was an amazing achievement for the village station considering that they only started with three crew washing cars as the other seven crew members had been out since 2am.

“They were all so very tired but spirits were high as cars were queueing in the street to support their cause.

“Thanks must also go to the families of the firefighters who did a great job supplying drinks and running fundraising stalls.

“Local businesses donated items and spread the word. It was a great example of community spirit.”

Last year’s car wash for the same charity raised £440, which made Saturday’s achievement all the more spectacular.

The Fire Fighters Charity helps firefighters who are injured or unwell and their families.

From our website ...

Spalding firefighters raise record amount at car wash for the bravest man

Let us pay! Card readers on the way to our churches for contactless payments

Designer sunglasses stolen from Spalding opticians