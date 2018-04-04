Donington’s £10K Lottery ‘win’ to fund outdoor gym

There’s joy in Donington now the Lottery’s Awards for All has given £10,000 for installation of outdoor gym equipment at the Teen Park.

The cash covers the full cost so it could only weeks before teenagers are hopping on treadmills, honing their fitness with bench presses or pedalling along on static cycles.

It’s been an anxious wait for Flinders Founders, who applied for the cash, but secretary Margaret Wright discovered on Tuesday morning that the Lottery said ‘yes’ a little while ago but, unfortunately, the news went to an old email address that she no longer uses.

Margaret hopes the eight fitness stations will be installed by early May.

“We hope by then we will be celebrating the fact that the equipment is in or celebrating the fact that it’s about to go in,” said Margaret. “The £10,000 covers the whole cost of it. We don’t have to find any of the money, which is just fantastic.”

That said, Margaret explains the group is “up to its eyeballs” in fundraising projects for the Teen Park and, over the years, they have spent a lot of money both maintaining and improving it.

The Teen Park is in its tenth year and youngsters go there to use skate ramps, with most now preferring scooters or bikes to skateboards. Flinders Founders is mostly made up of young people and part of their mission is “to work with other organisations to make Donington a better place to live”.

