Donington Parish Council news in brief: Red Cow plan hits controversy

Revised plans to convert the derelict Red Cow Hotel site into housing are being supported by the parish council – although members want to see changes so a resident’s home is not overlooked.

A High Street resident complained that the back of his property will be overlooked by houses in the development, in particular two semi-detached homes which “will be looking directly into the rear of my property”.

Developer Market Homes wants to demolish what it calls “rear projections” at the hotel but the resident says the building currently gives him single-, double- and three-storey protection from overlooking.

In 2016, Market Homes was given planning consent to build 31 apartment-style homes on the site.

Now the company wants to remove the hotel tap bar and rear projections, building 18 houses there while retaining the facade of the Grade II-listed building.

The parish council is keen to see work start because the building is so unsightly.

Parish council chairman Arthur Baldwin said: “We want the development to go ahead but to be favourable to everyone around because it’s an eyesore in the village.”

Parking discs for Market Place?

The parish council is exploring ways to make it easier for shoppers to park in Market Place.

Currently, there is free parking in a proper, off-road car park with marked bays in the heart of the village, but councillors are trying to deter staff from local businesses and anyone else from blocking the spaces by staying there all day.

The council looked at bringing in traffic wardens, but that was a non-starter.

Now Coun Phil Lovell wants the council to trial “parking discs”, similar to those used in the Isle of Man, where drivers collect a disc from a shop and set the arrival time for, say, two hours’ free parking.

He said: “If the disc is showing 10 o’clock and it’s half-past-12 then there’s no argument to it.

“It’s quite easy to operate.”

County councillor Rodney Grocock asked how a parking disc scheme would be policed and Coun Lovell replied he didn’t know but said there was nothing to lose in giving it a try because it was so cheap to operate.

Precept to rise

Donington’s parish precept is to go up for the coming financial year by £1,000 to £24,000, having been pegged to the same level since 2011.

Coun Richard Wray said there was no point in an increase for the sake of it because the council does have enough cash in hand.

But Coun Mark Rollinson won the day, saying if the precept went up by the rate of inflation, it would only be an extra 46p a year per property.

Plea to report hare coursers

There was a reminder for residents to call police after hare coursers were in Donington on Thursday.

One member said: “They don’t seem to have any respect for any property at all.”

Previously ...

Donington ‘eyesore’ set for transformation after planning vote

Former school dinner lady opens dream coffee shop and cafe in Donington

Were these old photos taken in Donington?