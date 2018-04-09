Donington Parish Council: Litter picker is making a difference

Have your say

Donington is looking tidier thanks to the hard work of its litter picker, councillors heard.

Clerk Diane Fairweather says it seems people are dropping less litter because the streets are cleaner, and that means the litter picker is able to work further afield.

Councillors supported a suggestion that the village could now enter the Best Kept Village Competition – which costs only £21 – because Donington is tidier and the Red Cow Hotel, an eyesore which has held the village back in the past, is now subject to a planning application.

A new group is relaunching Donington in Bloom, which folded last year, and councillors agreed to donate £300 that went unclaimed by the old group.

Also from the council:

• ‘Danger hotel’ to be replaced by homes?

A plan by Market Homes to develop 18 homes at the derelict and structurally dangerous Red Cow Hotel goes to South Holland’s planning committee on Wednesday with a recommendation of approval.

But meanwhile the owners have stepped in to make it more difficult for youngsters to get inside the hotel after it was discovered entry had been gained.

Coun David Hawkins said: “They have tried to make it as secure as possible to stop people getting in.”

• Use it or lose it on K59 bus service

Council chairman Arthur Baldwin thanked district and parish councillor Jane King for work behind the scenes to restore axed buses on the K59 route.

Bus operator Brylaine says the step was made possible due to extra county council funding but warned that more people must use the service to secure it for the future.

Coun King has also said it’s “use it or lose it”.

• Another chapter for the library?

Donington’s volunteer-run library is seeking extra space in its county council building on High Street.

Coun Jane King says negotiations are ongoing to use a back room on the ground floor.

Meanwhile the Co-op is supporting the library, including fundraising through the sale of second hand books.

“They always support the library really well,” said Coun King.

• Parish by-election is on Thursday

Council chairman Arthur Baldwin wished all four candidates well in Thursday’s parish council by-election.

Voting is 7am-10pm at The Ruby Hunt Centre.

Candidates are Lizzie Almond, of Northorpe; Nicky Burdall, of Town Dam Lane; Terri Cornwell, of Malting Lane; and Sue Kent, of Washdyke Lane.

Coun Baldwin said the council looked forward to meeting the new member.

