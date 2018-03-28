Donington library has its own ghost story ...

Library volunteers in Donington are convinced they have a friendly ghost for company following a string of unexplained incidents.

Footsteps are heard from empty rooms above the ground-floor library in High Street ... and every now and again a book flies off the shelf when there’s no-one nearby who could have possibly thrown it.

Volunteers are taking the strange goings on in their stride and have named the ghost “Agnes” because they believe the friendly presence to be that of a woman and say the old fashioned name is in keeping with the Georgian origins of the building.

District councillor Jane King, who helped found the community library, said: “I was in there one Saturday morning just as they were closing and this book flew past my nose and, apparently, it happens now and again.

“Suddenly a book will just go steaming across the library so we do reckon there is a ghost.”

Jane was speaking with Chris Burton when she encountered the flying book and remembers saying to him: “That’s a bit unusual, isn’t it?”

She said: “It wasn’t until I got home that I thought ‘oo er’.”

Jane can’t recall the name of the book but says it came from the middle of a shelf and there was no rational explanation for it to take flight.

Ann Seymour, one of the volunteer library coordinators, believes Agnes spends most of her time in the upstairs rooms at the building, making only occasional visits to the library.

“Occasionally a book will dislodge itself from a shelf,” said Ann. “I have had the books go flying past ... occasionally we have books stacked on top of shelves and just one will fall off. There’s very little in here by way of breeze to make things fall. I think she (Agnes) is tidying up!”

Volunteer Sue Holland-Leavens said: “People are a bit incredulous but there is no rational explanation for the things that happen.”

