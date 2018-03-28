Donington group’s bid for £10,000 outdoor gym equipment

Donington teen group Flinders Founders are eagerly awaiting news from the Lottery’s Awards for All to see if their £10,000 bid for outdoor gym equipment has been successful.

The group hopes to put eight fitness stations in the Teen Park so users can do everything they could normally do in an indoor gym.

Flinders Founders secretary Margaret Wright said the fitness stations will provide essentials like bench presses, treadmills and static cycles.

She said the group had hoped to install the equipment in time for Easter but the Lottery’s funding decision is still awaited,

Before making the bid, Flinders Founders consulted pupils at Thomas Cowley High School on what they wanted to see added to the Teen Park and the gym equipment came out top, ahead of a goal area and calisthenics (exercise bars) equipment.

The Teen Park in Town Dam Road is for 11 to 19-year-olds who can hone their skills on the skate ramps.

Margaret says there are three regular skateboarders but most youngsters these days opt for scooters or BMX bikes.

“They do amazing tricks with their scooters,” she said. “Somersaults, flips, going upside down.”

Flinders Founders has 14 members aged from 11 up and the chairman is Elliott Moran (16).

Previously ...

THURSDAY FEATURE: Donington youngsters changing their village’s landscape

From our website ...

Spalding nurse and runner: ‘I just had to stop and help him’

Donington Parish Council news: Potholes could kill - warning