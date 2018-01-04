Donington and Quadring Legion Social Club shuts ... but the entertainment nights go on

A lifeline is being thrown to people who loved entertainment nights at Donington and Quadring Royal British Legion Social Club, which closed after a final New Year’s Eve bash on Sunday.

John Lea (72) and wife Sandra (68), who live in Boston, have been attending the club at weekends over the last four years – and want the entertainment to live on so they can keep the 30-40 strong “family” of club-goers together.

John has forged a partnership with Wyberton Sports and Social Club, which is prepared to host entertainers popular with Donington club-goers, and hopes the many friends he and Sandra have made at Donington will be prepared to switch venues.

“It’s been like a little family meeting up on Saturdays to have a good night,” says Sandra.

John says people travel from places including Long Sutton, Bourne, Walcot, Billinghay, Sleaford and Boston to enjoy a night out in Donington and he hopes they – and the Donington club-goers – will be happy to travel to Wyberton.

He said: “If we can get the Donington and Wyberton members together, we could have a good night.”

It’s understood the club in Donington’s Maltings Lane has closed due to the running costs of the building and health and safety issues.

Although the building is owned by a national organisation, The Royal British Legion (RBL), expenses for its upkeep have to be met locally.

News of John and Sandra Lea’s bid to salvage the entertainment and dance nights has been welcomed by local councillors, although there’s sadness over the closure of a building that’s been in use since the early 70s.

District and parish councillor Jane King said: “I hope they do keep the social element going but it’s such a shame there’s a purpose-built building that’s not going to be used.

“It’s such a shame that these things are falling by the wayside.”

Donington Parish Council chairman Coun Arthur Baldwin would have liked to have seen the national RBL offer some financial help for the upkeep of the building to ease the burden on the social club.

Coun Baldwin said: “The British Legion (nationally) are very wealthy and I think it’s time they started dipping their hand in their pocket.”

The Leas say the Donington club-goers can keep in touch with them – and get an update on the Wyberton plans – by calling Sandra on 07845 911144.

Entertainers who have appeared at the Donington club can also leave their contact details with Sandra.

• What do you think? Email our editor: jeremyransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

