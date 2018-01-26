Donington and Moulton Chapel get cash boost from developer’s Community Fund

Donington and Moulton Chapel are among the areas to benefit from a developer’s grants scheme.

Money to build a playground equipped for children of all abilities at Moulton Chapel Youth & Community Centre is one of the projects supported by the Larkfleet Homes Community Fund.

The Bourne-based housebuilder has helped fund a garden shed and new equipment to grown herbs and wild flowers in Donington.

Having donating nearly £50,000 to community groups and ventures across the country, the fund is looking for applications from groups that promote the environment or bring communities together.

The fund is managed by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and applies to groups based within ten miles of any housing development by Larkfleet or sister company Allison Homes.

Karl Hick, chief executive officer for Larkfleet, said: “It is really important to us that when we build new homes for people, we actually develop communities.

“Being able to support the fantastic charities and volunteer groups in the areas we are working in is vital.

“This is because these groups are very often the backbone of the community and the support which the winners in this round of funding offer to the people who use their services is immeasurable.

“Thank you to everyone who contacted us about the fund and we really look forward to hearing over the coming months how the donation has helped your group.”

For more details, visit www.tiny.cc/larkfleet-fund or call 01223 410535.