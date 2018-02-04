Do you know when this picture of Gedney School was taken?

Gedney couple Roz and Colin Stevens found this old picture taken outside the village school hidden inside an old phot frame.

The couple, who are renovating The Old Green man pub in the village, are planning to give a copy to the school.

The pub/house belonged to the Hannah family for over 100 years, causing Roz and Colin to wonder if a family member is in the picture?

If you know when the picture was taken or can name anyone in it, email jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk, call 01775 765419 or write to us at: Spalding Guardian Nostalgia, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB.