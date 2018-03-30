Do it for the Dogs and join our appeal!

Our campaign to fundraise for Jerry Green’s new kennels is gathering steam.

We need to raise £4,000 for the first kennel in the block at the dog rescue charity’s South Lincolnshire centre in Algakirk.

Zoe Myall is climbing Snowdon to help the appeal on April 28.

Overall, the whole project for new kennels will cost £200,000.

This week, we meet Penny, who was given a new home thanks to her loving adopters Mel and Daphnie from Holbeach.

Mel and Daphnie first came to the centre to donate dog food and items after the recent loss of their dog.

They didn’t think they would ever be able to go through the loss of another dog and didn’t want to adopt but would regularly call in with treats for the dogs at the centre.

Guardian editor Jeremy Ransome in training for the London Marathon.

One day they met Penny and it was love at first sight, even though she was very poorly with sore skin issues.

They fostered her whilst she had treatment for her skin and then eventually adopted her.

“Everybody tells us we’re different people now we have a dog to keep us busy and that we seem so much happier again,” they said.

You can donate to our appeal:

• ONLINE via JustGiving – at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

• By TEXT – simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

• By CASH or CHEQUE at the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue’.

• Via PAYPAL to (fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.uk)

We’re helping the appeal by completing our own personal challenges.

Zoe Myall (right) is climbing Snowdon in Wales on April 28 and our editor Jeremy Ransome (bottom right) is running the London Marathon on April 22.

Zoe said: “I’ve set myself the challenge of climbing Snowdon as one of my 40 things to do before I turn 40 next year and I thought it would be a great opportunity to raise money for the charity at the same time.”

Jeremy has also run the marathon in 1999 and 2003. He said: “I’ve always wanted to have another crack at it and I’ve picked a fantastic cause to raise money for.”

○ To donate to Zoe’s appeal go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zoe-myall

○ To help Jeremy go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jeremy-Ransome